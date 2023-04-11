Task Force Yellowhammer practices Aerial Gunnery in North Macedonia

Kosovo Force - KFOR Regional Command-East Soldiers from Taskforce Yellowhammer, 1-131st Aviation Regiment, Alabama National Guard practiced aerial gunnery as part of their annual training requirement, at the Krivolak Training Area, in North Macedonia, Mar. 7, 2023.

“This is an awesome range and a great opportunity for all of us, to be able to shoot out of both sides of the aircraft and with multiple aircraft at the same time,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin Bomhard.

Unique training such as this enhances readiness for the aviation regiment that they would not typically be able to conduct at their home station, in Alabama.

