MSC Atlantic Changes Hands

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) (April 13, 2023) – Military Sealift Command’s leadership in the Atlantic changed hands, when Navy Capt. James A. Murdock relieved Navy Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst as commander of Norfolk-based Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSC Atlantic) during a change of command ceremony held aboard Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) in Naval Station Norfolk April 13, 2023. Broadhurst will assume duties as the chief of staff for MSC headquarters in Norfolk.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally restates to the officers, enlisted Sailors, and civilians of the command the continuity of the authority of command.



Rear Adm. Michael A. Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command, was the keynote speaker who spoke about the accomplishments of both captains and the significance of being in command. “Command is the single most important element in our naval organization and the ultimate vote of confidence. Our Navy’s success is totally dependent upon the quality of those who have been entrusted with the absolute responsibility, authority, and accountability inherent in command.”



“To say Dan has been busy as Commander, Military Sealift Command Atlantic would be a substantial understatement,” Wettlaufer said.



“He and his MSC Atlantic team make direct contributions to our Nation’s defense by providing ready logistics and special mission ships and crews to then train and sustain carrier and expeditionary strike groups on deployment to Europe and the Middle East. His work allows our Navy to play the away game – to go forward with capabilities to uphold the rules-based international order that has underpinned global stability and economic prosperity since WWII. His work allows our Navy to fly and sail where international law allows, to defend our national interests forward, to reassure allies and partners in this era of strategic competition, and, if required, to win in conflict.”



Broadhurst was presented with the Legion of Merit for his outstanding efforts in directing extensive cargo operations that included 9.8 million square feet in strategic sealift and prepositioning ship cargo, 425 million pounds in ordnance, and 776 million gallons in fuel transfers across multiple port facilities, while, at the same time, supporting 15 major fleet exercises and deployments.



Broadhurst thanked his family for their continued support, his team, those serving at sea and ashore, for their continued sacrifice, and to Rear Adm. Wettlaufer for his steady leadership.



After the official orders were read, Murdock assumed all duties and responsibilities as MSC Atlantic commodore. “We need leaders who demonstrate both operational excellence and strong character to propel our Navy forward. Our greatest strength is the incredible pool of talent we attract, and we bear witness to this fact today. Jamie, you are the right leader at the right time to take command of MSCLANT,” Wettlaufer said.



Addressing his team for the very first time, Murdock said, he was honored and humbled to take command. A native son of Ticonderoga, N.Y., Murdock received his commission through the Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Fla., in 1999. He holds a Master of Arts’ degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. He served as commanding and executive officer of USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), completing two deployments to the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operation with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. While commanding USS Forrest Sherman, he earned the Battle “E” recognition for his leadership.



For more news about Military Sealift Command visit http://www.facebook.com/MSCdelivers, http://www.twitter.com/MSCsealift, http://MSCSealift.dodlive.mil.