Georgia National Guard Field Maintenance Service Shop Receives Safety Award

Photo By Maj. William Carraway | Major General Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, presented...... read more read more Photo By Maj. William Carraway | Major General Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, presented the Commanding General’s Bronze Safety Award to staff of the field maintenance shop in Albany, Georgia April 12, 2023 in recognition of their achievements in unit safety. The Albany FMS is the first unit of the Georgia National Guard to receive the Bronze Safety Award in 2023. see less | View Image Page

Major General Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, presented the Commanding General’s Bronze Safety Award to staff of the field maintenance shop in Albany, Georgia April 12, 2023 in recognition of their achievements in unit safety.



“It takes a lot of hard work and commitment to achieve this award,” Wilson said addressing FMS employees."



The FMS in Albany provides vehicle maintenance and support to units throughout southwest Georgia including the 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. With a staff of ten dual-status technicians representing three of the Georgia Army National Guard’s five brigades the FMS keeps Soldiers and units on the road by maintaining a fleet of wheeled vehicles. Under the direction of 1st Sgt. Darrin West, shop foreman, and Master Sgt. Jason Flagg, Surface Maintenance Mechanic Leader, FMS Albany embarked on the effort to achieve the metrics required for the bronze award which takes a minimum of one year to complete. The award requirements include 100 percent reporting of all accidents and hazards, appointment and training of an additional-duty safety officer and completion of an inspection by the Ga. ARNG Safety Office and other criteria.



Lieutenant Colonel Will Cox, Safety Director for the Ga. ARNG, congratulated FMS Albany staff during the award presentation. He noted that it takes a minimum of one year of sustained safety practices to earn the bronze award and challenged the unit to continue on the path to earn the silver award which requires two years of sustained safety practices. To date, 23 Georgia Army National Guard units have completed the requirements for the bronze award with just eight achieving the silver award. In addition to FMS Albany, the Georgia Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility Number 3 at Hunter Army Airfield has completed the requirements for the Bronze Safety Award and will receive the award at a later date.



The Georgia Army National Guard safety award program is a tiered system designed to address leading indicators of accidents. Units can move from one tier to another within the span of a command tenure so that units can have benchmarks for long-term improvement. The awards program incentivizes accident reporting as a means of identifying hazards that might be common across career fields. By conducting accident investigations, units and the safety office can identify and abate hazards through controls such as protective equipment, training or barriers. These practices promote the health and safety of Soldiers and civilian employees, improve readiness and reduce operating costs.