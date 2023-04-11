Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bronze Award For Safety

    Bronze Award For Safety

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Major General Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, presented the Commanding General’s Bronze Safety Award to staff of the field maintenance shop in Albany, Georgia April 12, 2023 in recognition of their achievements in unit safety. The Albany FMS is the first unit of the Georgia National Guard to receive the Bronze Safety Award in 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 11:50
    Photo ID: 7738224
    VIRIN: 230412-A-AQ105-638
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 
    Hometown: ALBANY, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bronze Award For Safety, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Georgia National Guard Field Maintenance Service Shop Receives Safety Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Safety
    Army
    National Guard
    Field Maintenance Shop
    Risk Reduction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT