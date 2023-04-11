Bronze Award For Safety

Major General Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, presented the Commanding General’s Bronze Safety Award to staff of the field maintenance shop in Albany, Georgia April 12, 2023 in recognition of their achievements in unit safety. The Albany FMS is the first unit of the Georgia National Guard to receive the Bronze Safety Award in 2023.

