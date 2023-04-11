Family Through Blood and Service

Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Garrett Harper, left, a Mesa, Arizona native and assault...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Garrett Harper, left, a Mesa, Arizona native and assault amphibious vehicle crewman with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion (AABn), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), Lawrence Harper, center, a Marine Corps veteran, and Gunnery Sgt. Justin Harper, right, an intelligence specialist with 2d MARDIV, pose for a photo during Gator Week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 6, 2023. Gator Week is an annual field meet with physical team building events that increase unit cohesion and commemorates 2d AABn’s history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - The Marine Corps is comprised of individuals from all walks of life, selflessly serving to support a greater cause. Some are the first in their family to serve, and for others it is a family legacy.



For the Harper family, not only is serving in the Marine Corps a tradition, but it is also a part of their family's history to serve as assault amphibious vehicle crewmen or more commonly known as trackers.



Lawrence Harper served as a tracker with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion (AABn), 3rd Marine Division from 1983 through 1999 in Okinawa and during Operation Desert Storm.



His experience as a Marine had such a profound impact on his sons that all three of them joined and are currently serving in the Marine Corps. Two of them are also trackers, like their father.



"I love Amtracks so much I encouraged my three sons to join, two of them did and they are both with Amtracks now", said Lawrence.



On April 6, 2023, Lawrence and two of his sons attended Gator Week on Camp Lejeune to celebrate the history of 2d AABn, 2d Marine Division where one of his sons, Lance Cpl. Garrett Harper, is currently stationed.



Many of the physical events that occur during Gator Week are a testament to the unit's capabilities and strengths in combat, such as car demolitions using the assault amphibious vehicle (AAV7A1).



Coming to events such as Gator Week is nothing new for the Harper family. As kids, the Harper sons had the opportunity to see these vehicles up close and learn about the assault amphibian community's rich history.



"My dad was a big inspiration to me. Growing up, it was eat, sleep, breathe, Marine Corps. I decided to become a tracker to follow in my dad's footsteps and I am glad I did", said Garrett Harper.



The Harpers are not only a family through blood, but also a family through service.