SCSTC Sailor Awarded NETC Safety Award

Mayport, Fla. – Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) recently recognized the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) NETC Safety Award recipients, including a Sailor from Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Training Facility (LTF) Atlantic (LANT), located onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport.



Mineman 1st Class Noah Kalemkiewicz, a LCS mine countermeasures/deck skills instructor, safety management system lead and command safety officer, was the recipient of the NETC Collateral Duty Safety Officer Award.



The award is given to an individual who has sustained superior performance in the occupational safety and health training programs management that allows students to be trained in the most rigorous of training environments in the Navy.



“Since October 2020, MN1 Kalemkiewicz has taken care of his shipmates by ensuring both labs and classrooms provide a safe training environment where they can succeed,” said SCSTC LTF LANT’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Dan Reiher. “His actions demonstrate professionalism and drive mission accomplishment, and he continues to cultivate our safety program to promote better insight for our future operations. He is very deserving of this award and we are proud of his achievements.”



Kalemkiewicz is responsible for four operating buildings, 97 staff members, and over 2,000 students in regards to all safety related matters at SCSTC LTF LANT.



“MN1 Kalemkiewicz runs a rigorous safety program,” said SCSTC LTF LANT’s Director, Mr. John Zuzich. “He provides monthly safety talks, conducts indoc and safety stand-downs, performs zone inspections, and created a command Motorcycle Mentorship program that maintains 100 percent motorcycle safety compliance. As a training organization, LTF LANT must have both safety and operational performance. Petty Officer Kalemkiewicz ensures we are a safe and operationally effective command.”



Hailing from York, S.C., and sixteen years of active naval service, Kalemkiewicz enjoys working problems towards an ideal resolution through constructive and collaborative efforts.



“I manage the command’s Enterprise Safety Applications System assigning and tracking training for all military and government civilians,” Kalemkiewicz said. “I ensure Instructors receive and maintain CPR/BLS [Basic Life Support] training, disseminate consumer safety releases/recalls and in conjunction with our facilities manager, investigate, report, and ensure correction of any unsafe/unhealthful condition reported by a student or staff member. I also liaison with NAVSTA Mayport Safety to make sure all necessary safety base operating support services are provided. I take pride in that my chain of command has given me their trust to fulfill these duties.”



Kalemkiewicz has also made numerous improvements to the command’s safety program.



“When conducting a zone inspection when he first assumed duties, Noah identified several missing pieces of vital safety equipment and had the command order automated external defibrillators, first aid kits, battery acid spills kits, and eye wash stations,” explained SCSTC HQ’s Safety Ordnance Environmental Manager, Mr. Matt Wright. “He conducted initial Operational Risk Management assessments of five LCS courses, addressing potential electrical, compressed gas, crane lift, hazardous material, and forklift safety hazards. Additionally, in an effort to prevent potential future mishaps from occurring, Noah constructed a standard operating procedure for the training and use of the Container Mobilization Unit used aboard LCS-1 USS Freedom ship variants. Noah is clearly an invaluable member of the SCSTC team and has instituted an effective command safety program.”



In FY22, because of Kalemkiewicz’s tireless efforts, SCSTC LTF LANT had zero mishaps.



“I think my favorite thing about being a safety officer is taking care of my shipmates,” he said. “Whether it's making sure that Sailors are aware of the Arrive Alive [Club 2000] program, ensuring every lab has a CPR qualified Instructor, or conducting a safety stand-down, my goal is the same; making sure our Sailors and civilians go home safe and healthy at the end of the day.”



Kalemkiewicz is actively working toward attaining his Navy Safety Professional certification and planning to continue working for the Department of Defense as a safety professional after his retirement.



