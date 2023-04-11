DeCA rolls out new line of Freedom’s Choice milk, eggs to select West Coast, Pacific commissaries

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announces the rollout of a new line of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announces the rollout of a new line of Freedom’s Choice milk and eggs to select West Coast and Pacific area commissaries – all priced below national brands. see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Marketing Directorate





FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announces the rollout of a new line of Freedom’s Choice milk and eggs to select West Coast and Pacific area commissaries – all priced below national brands. This supports the DOD’s Taking Care of Service Members and Families initiative (https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Taking-Care-of-Our-People/).



The new line of Freedom’s Choice milk includes whole, 2 percent, 1 percent and skim milk. Freedom’s Choice eggs will come in 12- or 18-count large or extra-large cartons and is scheduled to roll out to select stores April 15. (See rollout schedule at end of news release)



“We are always seeking local American owned suppliers to help us put these food staple items on the shelf,” said Bonita Moffett, DeCA director of sales. “The full rollout to select West Coast and Pacific commissaries is expected to take three months. We are working with our suppliers to eventually offer these products to all our stores.”



“The rollout of these new dairy products further illustrates the military’s commitment to reduce commissary prices at the register about 3-5 percent on most items – particularly on food staples that struggling military families need most,” Moffett said.



“Taking Care of Service Members and Families” aligns with DOD’s overall campaign for economic security, first announced November 2021 when the Department unveiled its “Military Leader’s Economic Security Toolkit” on Military OneSource. The webpage is a central landing spot to help leaders connect service members and their families with resources they need to help boost their economic readiness.



The commissary benefit portion of the economic toolkit is spotlighted on the DeCA website, specifically on its “We’re Stronger Together” (https://www.commissaries.com/stronger-together) page that links military members to the following patron savings and nutritious options:



• Timely sales promotions as well as specific items highlighted in the biweekly sales flyer



• Private label brands and Your Everyday Savings! (YES!) programs that offer better prices on popular, core items



• Healthy options with dietitian-approved recipes, meal plans and quick, ready-to-eat, economical meal options via the deli and 174 dietitian-approved fueling stations



“We are committed to helping improve the quality of life of our eligible patrons by saving them at least a quarter on every dollar they spend on groceries compared to ‘outside the gate’ grocery stores,” Moffett said. “That’s $50 back in your pocket on a $200 grocery bill!



“We are a food security resource for our customers,” she added, “and as such, we are doing everything we can to get our military families the products they need – at the lowest price possible.”





Rollout Schedule



Select West Coast and Pacific commissaries that are scheduled to receive Freedom’s Choice milk and eggs by the middle of July are as follows:



• Freedom’s Choice whole 2 percent, 1 percent and skim milk (scheduled availability April 15 – May 15)

o CALIFORNIA: Barstow Air Force Base, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Edwards Air Force Base, Naval Air Facility El Centro, Fort Irwin, Naval Outlying Landing Field Imperial Beach, Los Angeles Space Force Base, March Air Force Base, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Naval Air Station North Island, Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme, Marine Corps Base San Onofre, Naval Base San Diego and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.



• Freedom’s Choice whole and 2 percent milk (scheduled availability April 15 -May 15)

o GUAM: Andersen Air Force Base and Orote (Naval Base Guam)



o JAPAN: Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Marine Corps Base Camp Courtney, Marine Corps Base Camp Foster, Marine Corps Base Camp Kinser, Camp Kure, Camp Zama, Hario Village, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Kadena Air Base, Misawa Air Base, Sagamihara Housing Area, Naval Base Sasebo, Naval Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Yokota Air Base



o KOREA: Camp Carroll, Camp Casey, Camp Humphreys, Fleet Activities Chinhae, U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, K-16 Air Field, Kunsan Air Base, Osan Air Base and U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan





• Freedom’s Choice large and extra-large 12 and 18 pack eggs (scheduled availability May 1 - June 1)

o HAWAII: Hickam and Pearl Harbor commissaries at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay and Schofield Barracks





• Freedom’s Choice whole 2 percent, 1 percent and skim milk (scheduled availability June 1 - July 1)

o ALASKA: Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Greely, Fort Wainwright, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (Anchorage) and U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak



o HAWAII: Hickam and Pearl Harbor commissaries at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay and Schofield Barracks



o WASHINGTON: Naval Base Kitsap – stores at Bangor and Bremerton, Fairchild Air Force Base, McChord Field and Lewis Main commissaries at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Naval Station Everett (Smokey Point) and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island





• Freedom’s Choice whole 2 percent, 1 percent and skim milk (scheduled availability June 15 - July 15)

o CALIFORNIA: Beale Air Force Base, Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Fort Hunter Liggett, Naval Air Station Lemoore, McClellan Air Reserve, Moffett Federal Field, Ord Community, Travis Air Force Base and Vandenberg Air Force Base





• Freedom’s Choice large and extra-large 12 and 18 pack eggs (scheduled availability June 15 - July 15)

o ARIZONA: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Fort Huachuca, Luke Air Force Base, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground



o CALIFORNIA: Barstow Air Force Base, Beale Air Force Base, Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Edwards Air Force Base, Naval Air Facility El Centro, Fort Hunter-Liggett, Fort Irwin, Naval Air Station, Naval Outlying Landing Field Imperial Beach, Lemoore, McClellan Air Reserve, Los Angeles Space Force Base, March Air Force Base, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Moffett Federal Field, Naval Air Station North Island, Ord Community, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme, Naval Base San Diego, Travis Air Force Base, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms and Vandenberg Air Force Base



o NEVADA: Naval Air Station Fallon and Nellis Air Force Base





