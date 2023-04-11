DeCA rolls out new line of Freedom’s Choice milk, eggs to select West Coast, Pacific commissaries

The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announces the rollout of a new line of Freedom’s Choice milk and eggs to select West Coast and Pacific area commissaries – all priced below national brands.

