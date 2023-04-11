Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DeCA rolls out new line of Freedom’s Choice milk, eggs to select West Coast, Pacific commissaries

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Defense Commissary Agency

    The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announces the rollout of a new line of Freedom’s Choice milk and eggs to select West Coast and Pacific area commissaries – all priced below national brands.

    DeCA rolls out new line of Freedom&rsquo;s Choice milk, eggs to select West Coast, Pacific commissaries

    Defense Commissary Agency
    Freedom's Choice milk and eggs
    Commissary private label

