The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announces the rollout of a new line of Freedom’s Choice milk and eggs to select West Coast and Pacific area commissaries – all priced below national brands.
|04.13.2023
|04.13.2023 10:23
|7738037
|230413-O-ZZ999-001
|1080x1080
|394.04 KB
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|1
|0
DeCA rolls out new line of Freedom’s Choice milk, eggs to select West Coast, Pacific commissaries
