Yokota recognizes Month of the Military Child

Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW command chief, signed the Month of the Military Child Proclamation on April 11, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, recognizing more than 1,700 children at Yokota who continually support their parents, despite the unique challenges they face.



MoMC was established in 1986 by former Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger and calls attention to the resilience military children demonstrate as members of the armed forces community. Currently, there are more than 1.6 million children serving alongside U.S. service members, who move on average every two to three years, forcing children to adapt to new schools and support networks.



During the proclamation ceremony, Roddan expressed gratitude to the children of Yokota for the sacrifices they have made.



“We're here today to recognize our military kids,” said Roddan. “The ones who didn't volunteer, who didn't put their hand up. Each of you is special because of what you do to support us. Thank you for being the most resilient kids in the world.”



Following his remarks, Roddan and Joshua Fly, 374th AW school liaison, unveiled a MoMC patch designed by three students at Yokota. Two of the students spoke at the event, detailing the inspiration behind their creative contributions.



“I'm honored and grateful that my design was picked to be part of a collaboration with other students’ designs to represent the Month of the Military Child,” said Aubrey Oh, an eighth grade student at Yokota Middle School. “My design was inspired by having the privilege to travel around the world as a military family, with the dandelions representing all military children as they learn how to adapt to where the military — or wind — takes them.”



This April, Team Yokota salutes military children on base and around the world who, just like their parents, consistently show strength in the face of adversity.

