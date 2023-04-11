National Guard, Royal Thai Army Aviators share knowledge and expertise during Partnership exchange

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Novak, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation assists the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Novak, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation assists the Royal Thai Army Maintenance Test Pilots with diagnostic troubleshooting of the main roto indications on a UH-60 Blackhawk, March 21, 2023 in Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

While exercise Cobra Gold was the primary focus of the visit to the Kingdom of Thailand in March, aviators from the Washington Army National Guard spent two weeks in Lopburi, Thailand. They conducted an Army aviation State Partnership Program exchange with counterparts from the Royal Thai Army (RTA).



“The aviation subject matter expert exchange provided a chance to discuss and share best practices in aviation standardization, maintenance, tech supply and logistics,” said 1st Lt. Taylor Payne, commander of headquarters company, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation and State Airlift Coordinator. “This exchange built off the past and helped build the foundation for future engagements.”



This exchange was part of a long-standing partnership between the RTA and the Washington National Guard through the State Partnership Program (SPP). Washington has been partnered with the Kingdom of Thailand since 2002. The program helps strengthen both nation's strategic objectives in defense, government, economic and social domains.



Since 2011, Washington National Guard aviation crews have partnered with the RTA to conduct subject matter exchanges. The primary focus is to assist the Thai aviators in developing a proficient flight program. After an extended break due to COVID travel restrictions, RTA aviation representatives recently visited Washington for an exchange.



“Getting the chance to work side by side with our Thai counterparts, both aviators and maintainers from the 9th Aviation Battalion, RTA was great,” said Payne.



During the exchange, Washington National Guard members provided mechanics with their expertise in repairing engine parts, rotor blades and instrument panels. This also was a chance to go take part in classes with newer aviators on balance and rotor track.



“This trip was a success. The importance was truly placed on the continued foundation of the partnership and the need for concurrent participation on both sides to have tangible outcomes,” said Payne. “Not only did our Soldiers teach classes involving hands-on learning, but the RTA soldiers were able to teach us different techniques in maintenance, logistics and operations.”



Tentatively the next aviation exchange is schedule for later this year.