JBPHH Supports Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaii

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Emergency Management (EM) department hosted a Tsunami Walk for service members and residents in support of Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaii. The walk began at the Hickam Officers’ Club after the monthly warning siren at 11:45 a.m, which occurs on the first working day of every month.



The JBPHH EM department is one of many emergency officials holding events around the state this month to raise awareness of the risks posed by tsunamis and how to prepare.



“The walk simulates the distance you may need to travel if the sirens sound, and you find yourself in a Tsunami Evacuation Zone,” said Senior Airman Dillon Humphrey, organizer of the event. “Aside from the walk itself, we also set up an information booth with various pamphlets and resources we hand out to participants, and anyone who might happen upon the stand.”



Since 1900, a total of 293 people have been killed by tsunamis in Hawaii.



The month marks the anniversary of the deadly April 1, 1946 tsunami. The tsunami was caused by an earthquake in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska that triggered a “surprise” wave over the State of Hawaii, killing 158 people according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. The tsunami arrived without warning, prompting the creation of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, to better predict tsunamis and protect residents at risk.



More recently, in 2022 - a massive volcanic explosion in Tonga generated a local tsunami that devastated nearby villages and resorts. The volcanic explosion also generated tsunami waves reaching thousands of miles away, causing two deaths and an oil spill in Peru, and striking shores around the Pacific. According to United States Geological Survey (USGS) research geophysicist Eric Geist, “This was an unusual event that could take many more lives. The relatively low death toll is thanks to progress countries around the world have made in anticipating and preparing for tsunamis.”



JBPHH is located on the island of Oahu, and residents may remember when Waikiki was evacuated due to inbound tsunami waves in 2012.



“The waves ended up being incredibly small and non-life-threatening. However, if the waves had actually been a hazard to life, many lives would have been saved that day, all because of a plan that was in place,” said Humphrey. “Tsunamis are unpredictable and can happen at any time, so it is best to prepare now, and practice how you want to play.”



For newcomers and residents of JBPHH, how can residents prepare themselves for tsunamis? “There are a lot of things everyone can do now to prepare themselves for a tsunami,” Humphrey said. “Two of the biggest things everyone can and should do now are..



- First, find out if you live in a tsunami “green” or “red” zone. Dod.hawaii.gov has a tsunami evacuation zone page where you can input an address, and the site will show you if the location is considered a safe area or if you would be in danger during a tsunami.

- Secondly, ensure you and your family have an evacuation plan, especially if you live in a red zone. This plan should include how you will communicate with each other during a potential emergency, where you will meet, who is responsible for which actions, and things like that.”



More details regarding tsunami readiness can be found on ready.gov and dod.hawaii.gov.



To find out if you reside in a tsunami evacuation zone, follow the link below:

https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/public-resources/tsunami-evacuation-zone/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 21:37 Story ID: 442444 Location: PEARL HARBOR , HI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBPHH Supports Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaii, by Joanne Tumacder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.