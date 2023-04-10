Task Force 76/3 Hosts Commanders Conference

SASEBO, Japan -- Expeditionary Strike Group 7 hosted a commanders conference April 6-7 at ESG 7

Det Sasebo headquarters to synchronize U.S. Seventh Fleet unit and warfare commanders with current

and evolving situations and concepts in the Indo-Pacific region.



The conference brought together ESG 7 unit commanders to discuss warfighting concepts, best

practices of expeditionary strike group operations and current challenges for maintenance and operations.



“It is absolutely crucial for all unit commanders to be on the same page when it comes to the

challenges and obstacles we face when conducting expeditionary operations in the Indo-Pacific region,”

said Rear Adm. Derek Trinque, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7. “This conference served as a

catalyst for an in-person discussion about strategies and concerns that unit commanders may have.”



Service members from III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and supporting commands, staff

from Task Forces 71, 75 and 76, Amphibious Squadron 11, Mine Counter Measures Squadron 7,

Destroyer Squadron 7, Fleet Surgical Team 7, and Naval Beach Unit 7 were invited to attend this iteration

to collaborate and share ideas.



“The value that conferences like this provide for the Navy-Marine Corps team is immeasurable,

especially as we merged into Task Force 76/3,” said Lt. Col. Steve Bancroft, future operations and plans

officer for TF 76/3. “This conference allowed us to come together and share insight from both the Navy

and Marine Corps sides of the aisle and see how we can continue to improve naval integration and learn

each other’s languages.”



The conference presented concepts supporting the theater littoral warfare construct. Navy and

Marine Corps attendees engaged in discussions on several topics and encouraged open dialogue how both

forces can best integrate with joint forces and a globally unified network of Allies and partners in the

ever-evolving security environment of the region.



“The Navy’s amphibious force works with the Marines often; in planning and operations,” said

Capt. Kelly Fletcher, the commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11. “Open and honest dialogue is what

enables us to operate and leverage our power as an integrated fleet effectively. Although I’m the only

PHIBRON commander here, the challenges other commanders are facing aren’t so different from my

own.”



As the sole expeditionary strike group forward deployed in U.S. 7th Fleet, ESG 7 is responsible

for conducting expeditionary warfare operations to support a full range of theater contingencies, from

humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations to full combat operations. ESG 7 units are the key

enabler for the Marines' expeditionary operations ashore that can quickly and decisively neutralize any

adversary.



“The challenges, obstacles and opportunities we face in the Indo-Pacific region change frequently

and we must be able to plan and adjust accordingly,” said Trinque. “As we continue to integrate with our

Marine Corps counterparts, aligning concepts, capabilities and operations is one of our highest priorities. I

can say with complete confidence that this conference has brought us closer to that goal.”



ESG 7 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability

with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-

Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 21:06 Story ID: 442443 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 76/3 Hosts Commanders Conference, by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.