Eat Some Greens, Save Some Green with Salad Wednesdays at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making it easier to eat healthy for less in military communities with Salad Wednesdays. (https://flic.kr/p/2osEG8i)



Diners save $2 off any salad priced $4 or more at participating Exchange and Express locations. MILITARY STAR® cardholders can stack the savings to receive an additional 10% off their purchase when using their card. Anyone – including visitors – can dine at Exchange restaurants and enjoy the Salad Wednesday savings.



“The Exchange is dedicated to making better-for-you options readily accessible at affordable prices in our military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Salad Wednesdays show the Exchange’s commitment to the BE FIT lifestyle, providing Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families with better-for-you meals and snacks that help them live well.”



Salad Wednesday is a military-exclusive deal that supports the Exchange’s BE FIT initiative to empower military shoppers to make healthy lifestyle choices.



Visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit for more information on nutrition, fitness and better-for-you options at the Exchange. To apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



