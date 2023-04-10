Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A camper is set up at a campsite May 26, 2022, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A camper is set up at a campsite May 26, 2022, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground staff is busy preparing the area to be ready for a new season, and the planned reopening is tentatively May 1, said Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



“Preparations are under way,” Karis said. “The Outdoor Recreation maintenance team is busy working clearing downed trees and getting sites ready to go for the summer. Over the course of the next few weeks, we will begin to de-winterize the campers to have them ready to go for rentals.



“We also have a partnership in place with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy to have cadets out on April 22 to help get the picnic area and beach area cleaned and ready,” Karis said. “We are also coordinating with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to get the comfort stations opened up and cleaned. A lot of our reopen date depends on weather, but we are looking at being fully operational by May 1. Hopefully sooner but that depends on Mother Nature.”



In 2022, Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground had yet again one of the best years ever seen at the area. For 2023, officials hope to see that continued success.



Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. Celebrating 50 years of use in 2022, Pine View Recreation Area includes hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land with miles hiking trails, the La Crosse River that’s home to several species of trout, Trout Falls on the La Crosse River, Suukjak Sep Lake and Suukjak Sep Creek, the campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.



“Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more,” Karis said. “In … the entire Pine View Recreation Area there’s opportunities to enjoy some fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities.



One activity includes participating in Wisconsin’s fishing season, which prospective anglers can partake in along the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area near the campground. Anglers must have the required Fort McCoy fishing license and related Wisconsin fishing license and trout stamp to be able to fish on the installation. Learn more about fishing rules and requirements for Fort McCoy by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



“Suukjak Sep Lake also offers a place for anglers to try their hand at fishing,” Karis said.

The lake was formerly known as Squaw Lake. The new name, Suukjak Sep, translates to “black wolf” in the Ho-Chunk language and was renamed recently. The lake is a man-made impoundment on Suukjak Sep Creek which was also recently renamed. The creek itself was named Squaw Creek sometime in the mid-1800s.



Every spring the lake is stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout, too, and it has a natural population of other species of fish to include bluegill and bass. Fort McCoy fishing rules also apply for Suukjak Sep Lake and all permits and licenses are required. Refer to the Fort McCoy iSportsman website, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net, for more information.



And another great outdoor recreation opportunity for the public to see and visit are the Pine View Recreation Area hiking trails, Karis said. “If you want to see something incredibly beautiful, then come see Trout Falls,” Karis said.



The equipment-issue operation at Recreational Equipment Checkout also will be fully available.



Some of the services that are available at the campground, once open, include:



• full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.



• fishing and hiking trails (for guests only).



• lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).



• rental equipment.



• shuffleboard.



• miniature golf.



• comfort stations (toilets/showers).



• camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).



• yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.



• playgrounds and pavilions.



• basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.



“Again we look forward to another great year,” Karis said. “We have exceptional camp sites, cabins, and more. I encourage everyone to pay us a visit this year.”



The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



(The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation contributed to this article.)