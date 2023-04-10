Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1 [Image 5 of 8]

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A camper is set up at a campsite May 13, 2022, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 12:19
    Photo ID: 7730497
    VIRIN: 220513-A-OK556-0003
    Resolution: 2490x1741
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1 [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground plans to reopen for 2023 season May 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT