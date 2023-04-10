Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Airmen Step in to Save a Life

    VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    When a civilian suddenly fell to the ground outside the perimeter of Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Los Angeles, California, two Air National Guardsmen sprang into action.

    23 August 2022 at approximately 1:15pm, Senior Airman Ivan Sauer witnessed from the 195th Wing Security Forces office on base, a man falling backwards, then lying still on the ground; with one other pedestrian approaching nearby, SrA Sauer and Staff Sgt. Alex Tranchina, 195th Wing Security Forces knew they had to act quickly to help in this situation, and potentially save the individual from further danger. Without hesitation, they securely exited the base and sprinted to the unconscious man to assess the scene further.

    “When I first saw the casualty fall-over I knew it was on me to take the necessary actions to prevent any loss of life. I felt that it was my responsibility as a first responder to make the decision and act fast,” said Sauer.

    The Airmen found the adult male laying on the ground non-responsive and breathing irregularly. They encountered Diabetes paperwork but no further relevant evidence, physical ailments or injuries were found. While checking the area for immediate hazards and performing the ACE assessment, emergency medical personnel were called. Amidst all the chaos the Airmen helped protect the individual and his belongings until West Valley Fire personnel arrived and rendered emergency assessments and aid. The patient was ultimately administered and responded to multiple doses of Naloxone HCI.

    While he was taken to a nearby hospital, EMT’s on the scene shared that a few more minutes without intervention would have proved fatal. The Airmens’ quick action helped save a life.

    “The response from Staff Sgt. Tranchina and Senior Airman Sauer was quick and decisive. They reverted to their training, said Tech Sgt. Fernando Herrera, 195th Wing Security Forces manager. “Their actions led to the rapid response from local emergency services which provided life-saving care for the patient’s major emergency.”

