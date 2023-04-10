Air National Guard Airmen Step in to Save a Life

Senior Airman Ivan Sauer, left, and Staff Sgt. Alex Tranchina 195th Wing Security Forces walk at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, California April 2, 2023. When a civilian suddenly fell to the ground outside the perimeter of Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Los Angeles, California on August 23, 2022 two Air National Guardsmen sprang into action to help save a life.

