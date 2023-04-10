Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Airmen Step in to Save a Life

    VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ivan Sauer, left, and Staff Sgt. Alex Tranchina 195th Wing Security Forces walk at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, California April 2, 2023. When a civilian suddenly fell to the ground outside the perimeter of Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Los Angeles, California on August 23, 2022 two Air National Guardsmen sprang into action to help save a life.

