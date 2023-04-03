USS Jackson (LCS 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (April 7, 2023) Cmdr. Brian Bungay departed Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) following a successful tour as Blue crew commanding officer during a ceremony aboard the ship, April 7. Jackson, previously modeled as a two-crew ship, will now operate as a single crew.

While under Bungay’s command, Jackson Blue crew completed two U.S. Seventh Fleet deployments, operating in the South and East China Seas, Gulf of Thailand, and the Philippine Sea. Jackson Blue crew operated with allies, partners, and friends during CARAT THAILAND, sailed alongside Japanese Self-Defense Force’s JS Krisame (DD-104), and operated with Naval Special Warfare and the Joint Force during Operation Valiant Shield.

In addition to more than 200 hours of manned aircraft flight hours during their deployments, Jackson Blue crew facilitated more than 85 hours of MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle flight hours and conducted more than a dozen operations with both manned and unmanned aircraft simultaneously operating.

“Leading these Sailors has been an absolute privilege,” said Bungay. “The modular design of this ship makes it a platform for many operational missions. Our Sailors have to be efficient, adaptable, and extremely knowledgeable; my Sailors are all of that and more.”

Blue crew was the Battle Efficiency winner for Surface Division 11 during Bungay’s command in 2021. The Battle “E” competition is conducted to strengthen and evaluate both command and overall Force warfighting readiness and to recognize outstanding command performance. The criterion for the Battle “E” Award is the overall readiness of a crew to execute its combat mission.

Jackson, homeported in San Diego, Calif., is a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One and Surface Division 11. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

