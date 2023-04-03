TRANSCOM representative visits DLA

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal, left, and DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic meet with Army Maj. Gen. Cheryn Fasano and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bruntjens from U.S. Transportation Command Joint Transportation Reserve Unit during a visit April 4, 2023, at the DLA Headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The visitors received briefings about DLA and the agency’s relationship with TRANSCOM during the day-long visit. (Photo by Christopher Lynch) see less | View Image Page

The mobilization assistant to the commander of U.S. Transportation Command met with leaders from the Defense Logistics Agency, DLA Joint Reserve Force and DLA Energy during a visit April 4 at the agency’s headquarters, where she received an overview of the agency’s support.



Army Maj. Gen. Cheryn Fasano, who also heads the Joint Transportation Reserve Unit, met with DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, DLA Logistics Operations Deputy Director Kristin French and DLA Joint Reserve Force Deputy Director Kristin Kremer among others.



The TRANSCOM JTRU augments TRANSCOM in providing air, land and sea transportation for the Defense Department.



French gave an overview of DLA, breaking down the agency’s lines of effort, critical capabilities, major subordinate commands, supply chains and whole-of-government partners.



“TRANSCOM is a special partner of ours,” French said.



Army Col. Peter Abercrombie, DLA’s TRANSCOM division chief, described how DLA manages a global supply chain while being cost effective and efficient.



“We have to strike that balance often times on how we want to ship things,” he said.



Current initiatives will bring DLA and TRANSCOM closer than ever before, he added.



Kremer outlined the major initiatives of the DLA Joint Reserve Force, as well as reserve force structure, training, readiness and challenges in mission support. Kremer said Fasano’s visit provided an opportunity for the DLA JRF to strengthen its partnership with the TRANSCOM JTRU.



“While we are a combat support agency and they are a [combatant command], we both rely on the same support structure from the services to accomplish our mission,” Kremer said. “The two organizations may be organized differently; however, they have similar readiness and training requirements focused on mission support.”



The leaders also talked about challenges in recruiting, retention, funding and mobilization, which highlighted similar constraints and established the groundwork for future joint training and education opportunities between the two organizations, Kremer added.



Fasano also received a tour of DLA’s Agency Synchronization and Operations Center.