BAMC SRU tackles adaptive sports camp

Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Pfc. Michael Rosas, Brooke Army Medical Center Soldier Recovery Unit, gets intense during the rowing event at the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 5, 2023. Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers' ability to recover and overcome. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

FORT BRAGG, N.C., (April 5, 2023) -- Six Soldiers from the Brooke Army Medical Center Soldier Recovery Unit are representing Joint Base San Antonio at the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 28 - April 5, 2023.



Over 70 wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers from across the country are training in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers' ability to recover and overcome. Some of these Soldiers will be chosen to be part of Team Army at the Warrior Games Challenge that takes place June 2-12, 2023, at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California.



The SRU Soldiers’ journey started with training sessions back in January. The adaptive reconditioning team at JBSA wanted to create a platform for Soldiers in recovery to experience adaptive sports potentially for the first time in their military career.



“What I’ve learned so far is that I’m really resilient,” said Staff Sgt. Jewel Lewis. “Each day it’s a new sport and each day there’s a new soreness. I woke up this morning thinking ‘I didn’t know that muscle could hurt.’ Extending yourself in other sports shows that you can truly be all you can be.”



“The amount of work we put in on the various activities served a lot of purpose and helped us a great deal,” said Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson. While at the Fort Bragg sports camp, he is pushing himself to the limit. “As of right now, I’m working in about seven events,” Thompson explained.



One of the coaches that helped prepare BAMC SRU Soldiers in wheelchair basketball was Nakia, Merritte. A former sergeant and U.S Army veteran, Merritte seems to have a good influence on those he comes in contact with on the court.



“As a coach I love helping others especially Soldiers and veterans,” said Merritte. “When they come to my programs, after a few times coming out and playing wheelchair basketball or wheelchair soccer, they go from ‘I can’t do this,’ to, ‘I can’t wait to play again!’ That gives me joy especially seeing the smiles on their faces.”



Warrior Athlete Reconditioning Program Manager, Nicole Neumann, U.S. Marine Corps Detachment, San Antonio, Texas, is another valuable asset who helped prepare BAMC SRU Soldiers prior to the camp. She specialized in the rowing event.



“Rowing is an easily adapted sport and full body workout that can be utilized to improve overall health, mental wellbeing and power,” Neumann stated. “Rowing as a Warrior Games sport is exciting, competitive and a test of determination and strength.”



“The cadre (BAMC SRU) did a really good job preparing us,” explained Lewis. She said they were ready for everything, even the paperwork. “Excellent! We didn’t have to worry about much. We got full support from our commander and command sergeant major, down to our squad leaders and platoon sergeants.”



Adaptive sporting events like the Fort Bragg sports camp, Warrior Games, and Invictus, showcase the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers.



Pfc. Michael Rosas couldn’t agree more. “Through adaptive sports I’ve been able to relearn things I did prior to my injury,” he said. “It’s been nice to truly understand that just because I’m injured doesn’t mean I can’t do the things I once loved. I’m a lot more athletic injured than I thought I would be.”



Rosas has learned the difference between pain and discomfort. “I might be in a little bit of discomfort, but not necessarily in pain where I need to stop, and just pushing through it,” he explained. Having team encouragement helps Rosas push to his limits. During his cycling event, the team got him through a rough spot. “I was climbing the final hill, getting ready to go to the finish line and losing energy and losing it fast,” he noted. “Hearing people cheering I knew I was close, and I could keep doing it. You don’t know your limit until you try.”



Thompson said his experience has made him feel invincible and reinvigorated his aspirations of going hiking and backpacking through Europe after he retires. “I came over here (SRU) less than a year ago and was diagnosed with diabetes and I just knew that was the end of me doing anything fun,” said Thompson.



Lewis said reinventing herself was very important, especially this year. “I would encourage others (Soldiers in SRU’s) to get out there and try new things, even if you think you might not be good at something, you never know until you try. Try everything.”



“Being able to come here (ARCP Adaptive Sports Camp) is amazing,” Thompson added. “I feel like how I was before; I feel like I can do anything.”



Lorrain Currow, BAMC SRU, contributed to this story.



