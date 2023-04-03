BAMC at the Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023

U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Beery, left, and Staff Sgt. Jewel Lewis, Brooke Army Medical Center Soldier Recovery Unit, take aim at their targets during archery training at the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 4, 2023. Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers' ability to recover and overcome. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

