    BAMC at the Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    BAMC at the Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Robert Whetstone 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Beery, left, and Staff Sgt. Jewel Lewis, Brooke Army Medical Center Soldier Recovery Unit, take aim at their targets during archery training at the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 4, 2023. Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers' ability to recover and overcome. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC at the Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC SRU tackles adaptive sports camp

    TeamArmy
    ARCP
    WarriorGames23
    AASC23
    WG23
    WarriorGamesChallenge

