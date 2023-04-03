U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction of Fire Rescue Center underway at Altus AFB.

Photo By Edward Johnson | Terrance Young, electrical foreman with Wilmar Electric Co. (left) meets Bruce White,...... read more read more Photo By Edward Johnson | Terrance Young, electrical foreman with Wilmar Electric Co. (left) meets Bruce White, a quality assurance representative and project lead for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, Altus Resident Office to discuss ongoing construction of a $ 19,94 million Fire Rescue Center on Altus Air Force Base. see less | View Image Page

Construction is currently underway to build a $ 19,94 million Fire Rescue Center on Altus Air Force Base, located in southwestern Okla.



The project requires the construction of this facility to relocate the functions of the 97th Civil Engineering Squadron's firefighting personnel and their mission.



The new facility is designed for a total footprint of approximately 34,000 gross square feet in size, including spaces designed for common use.

According to Bruce White, a quality assurance representative and project lead for the Altus Resident Office, of the total GSF, approximately 13,350 square feet are needed to accommodate five pass-through vehicle bays to support 10 firefighting vehicles and equipment.



“The project includes 6,500 square feet for dormitory units to house a rotating firefighter staff of 17 personnel at one time to accommodate a 24-hour crew,” said White.

“The design also calls for a personal protective gear washer and dryer equipment spaces, a joint emergency call center for both Fire Department and on-base Security Forces, an educational learning center, self-contained breathing apparatus storage units, a fitness center with shower and separate locker rooms and a full commercial style kitchen area and day room.



Work on concrete stoops and sidewalks, parking lot, site swales, cuts for storm drainage, millwork installation, fire suppression drops, and interior finish is also in the works.

White further said several onsite meetings have been held regularly to ensure all design, safety and environmental requirements are met in accordance with required standards.



“The new Fire Rescue Center will be adequately sized and configured to provide fire protection and firefighting services for base facilities,” said 2nd Lt. Mitchell Hollman, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron project programmer. “It will also provide aircraft crash rescue and aircraft fire fighting services.”