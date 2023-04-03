Shoppers Can Win $2,800 in Prizes with ‘Bulk Up With Gronk’ Photo Contest

Courtesy Photo | Get pumped! Exchange shoppers worldwide can show off their best bulked-up self for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Get pumped! Exchange shoppers worldwide can show off their best bulked-up self for a chance at $2,800 in prizes in the Procter & Gamble and @shopmyexchange’s Bulk Up With Gronk Photo Contest. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can win their share of $2,800 in prizes in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Procter & Gamble’s Bulk Up With Gronk Photo Contest. (https://flic.kr/p/2orp6Nh)



From April 7 through April 28, authorized shoppers 18 and older worldwide can submit a photo of their best bulked-up self at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win the grand prize – a flat screen TV valued at $1,500. Two runners-up will each receive a signed jersey from former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski and assorted P&G home products, valued at $650 total.



“The Exchange is proud to offer another exciting contest that our shoppers won’t want to miss,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians work hard to stay physically prepared year-round and this contest is another way that we honor their resilience.”



All entries will be judged based on originality, creativity and appropriateness to the contest theme. No purchase is necessary to win, and entrants need not be present to win. Winners will be selected on or about May 5. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for official contest rules.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



