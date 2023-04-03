Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition brings together Guard members, students and IT professionals

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Nikolai Peters, Information Technology Specialist, Washington Army National Guard...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Nikolai Peters, Information Technology Specialist, Washington Army National Guard talks with participates during the annual Pacific Rim Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition on March 24-26, 2023, at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Wash. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

With the constant need for new cyber and information technology professionals, the Washington National Guard’s Information Technology office participated in the annual Pacific Rim Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition on March 24-26, 2023, at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.



“With the support of the Washington Army National Guard, this exercise has become a significant opportunity for students focused on pursuing future careers in IT and cybersecurity,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Olmsted, the deputy for information management chief for the Washington Army National Guard.



The Pacific Rim Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition is designed for students from two- and four-year colleges and universities to develop their cybersecurity and information security abilities. This competition also serves as a regional qualifier for the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition. Participants face real-world challenges in maintaining a secure corporate network, with successful teams moving on to the national event.



“Soldiers contribute as judges and opposing forces for the teams while offering their expertise in cybersecurity and information security best practices,” said Olmsted.



The annual cybersecurity event helps train students in cybersecurity. The event's main goal is to train students about various cyber threats and challenges. Students deal with real-world cybersecurity situations, which are difficult to replicate in a traditional classroom setting. Washington Army National Guard soldiers provide support in coaching and mentoring the students.



“The exercise plays a role in strengthening Washington Army National Guard community relations and contributes to enhancing cyber education,” said Olmsted.



The Washington National Guard’s cyber program is nationally recognized for its partnership with Washington’s Secretary of State’s office to help secure the state’s election system, as well as the infrastructure vulnerability assessments completed with various utility companies across the state. This has led to an uptick in the number of individuals looking to convert to the information technology field.



“We use this event not only to educate and mentor the kids participating, but it is also a great way to help them understand what the opportunities are in the National Guard for them in the IT field,” said Olmsted.