Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    507th ARW April Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE , OK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Kallima Broughton, 507th Air Refueling Wing
    Thomas Horne, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron


    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Vanessa Bermudez Mujica, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Brenden Estep, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    William Gause, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Angel Lopez, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Colton Petrea, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Jason Salvatori, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Jonathan Vorba, 507th Operations Support Squadron
    Kevin Valley, 507th Security Forces Squadron


    STAFF SERGEANT
    Saheed Akanbi, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Jaylon Bartley, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Robin Branch, 507th Force Support Squadron
    Isaiah Jack, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    John Sorrell III, 465th Air Refueling Squadron
    Joseph McWatt, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron


    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Gabrielle Giacomello Simmer, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Kennedi Kelley, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Josiah Kukoleck, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Radean Pou, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron


    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Morris Koffa, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 11:00
    Story ID: 442043
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE , OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th ARW April Enlisted Promotions, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve Transform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT