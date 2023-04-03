MASTER SERGEANT
Kallima Broughton, 507th Air Refueling Wing
Thomas Horne, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Vanessa Bermudez Mujica, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Brenden Estep, 507th Maintenance Squadron
William Gause, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Angel Lopez, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Colton Petrea, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Jason Salvatori, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Jonathan Vorba, 507th Operations Support Squadron
Kevin Valley, 507th Security Forces Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Saheed Akanbi, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Jaylon Bartley, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Robin Branch, 507th Force Support Squadron
Isaiah Jack, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
John Sorrell III, 465th Air Refueling Squadron
Joseph McWatt, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Gabrielle Giacomello Simmer, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Kennedi Kelley, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Josiah Kukoleck, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Radean Pou, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Morris Koffa, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 11:00
|Story ID:
|442043
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE , OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 507th ARW April Enlisted Promotions, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT