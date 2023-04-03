The April 2023 enlisted promotions graphic for the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 11:00
|Photo ID:
|7723560
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-EW270-1001
|Resolution:
|3506x2425
|Size:
|971.83 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 507th ARW April Enlisted Promotions, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT