Fort Meade Leaders Instill Trust by Signing SAAPM Proclamation

By PFC Elyssa Campos, FGGM Public Affairs



Tenant Commanders of the U.S Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade community attended the Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month proclamation signing April 3, 2023, at Smallwood Hall on the installation.



April is recognized nationwide as Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention month, and this year’s Army campaign theme is, “Intervene, we are a team: There is US in TrUSt. Can they trust in you?”



The intent of the campaign is to proclaim that everyone has the responsibility to watch out for one another's safety. To foster camaraderie and trust within the ranks, leaders and soldiers must cooperate. By preventing sexual harassment, sexual assault, and related retaliation, teams can remove detrimental behaviors and concentrate on mission and unit readiness.



“The history of SAAPM has shown us that, no matter what, those who want to end sexual assault and abuse will always find ways to advocate for awareness and prevention,” said Gerald W. Meineke, a sexual assault response coordinator at Fort Meade. “Looking forward, we can be sure that SAAPM will continue to grow and adapt, reaching even more audiences with the message that a world free of sexual assault and abuse is possible.”



Guest speaker, Lt. Col. Leslie M. Latimore-Lorfils, Army recovery care division chief of the Army Recovery Program, highlighted in her speech the crucialness for leaders to encourage trust within their teams, communities, and the Army as a whole.



“We have to set conditions for others to be empowered and to come forward using their voice to make a difference, to change the culture surrounding fear of reporting.” said Latimore-Lorfils.



Fort Meade garrison team, amongst other Fort Meade leaders, signed the SAAPM proclamation as a pledge to act as victim advocates against sexual behaviors, sexual harassment, sexual assault and to encourage victims to speak out.



“Speaking out will ultimately lead to a stronger Fort Meade, a stronger organization, a stronger Army, and a stronger nation,” said Brian P. Foley, deputy to the garrison commander at Fort Meade.

