    Fort Meade Leaders Instill Trust by Signing SAAPM Proclamation

    Fort Meade Leaders Instill Trust by Signing SAAPM Proclamation

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Chul (Chuck) Yang 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Leslie M. Latimore-Lorfils, Army recovery care division chief of the Army Recovery Program delivers a speech to kick-off SAAPM at Smallwood Hall April 3, 2023. The 2023 SAAPM theme is ‘Intervene. We are a Team: There is an ‘us’ in Trust. Can They Trust in You?’ (U.S. Army photo by PFC Elyssa Campos)

    This work, Fort Meade Leaders Instill Trust by Signing SAAPM Proclamation , by Chul (Chuck) Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

