Chief of Naval Personnel visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman visited the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), to speak with command leadership and the crew while in-port at, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, April 4.



Capt. Daryle Cardone, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer, welcomed Cheeseman aboard before sitting down with command leadership to discuss the ship’s manpower, training needs, and facilitating an all-hands call.



Cheeseman spoke with the crew about the ideal way to change the advancement process and schedule, retention incentives and, localized in-rating training to prevent unnecessary cost.



“Please trust me when I tell you that we are doing everything we can to re-earn your trust from a MyNavy HR perspective,” said Cheeseman. “I think things are in a better spot than they were six months ago, and it will be better six months from now. My enterprise is comprised of Sailors, who are just like you, on shore duty and they take their responsibilities seriously.”



Following his initial address to the crew, Cheeseman took questions from the crew, which gave Sailors the opportunity to ask and be answered by him in real-time.



“It is very important to have feedback,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Sung Ji. “To have real-time feedback on the flight deck with [junior enlisted] talking to a vice admiral, that’s amazing. I don’t think any other country or any other military would do anything like this.”



Both officers and enlisted Sailors came up to the microphone to ask questions.



“It felt good to be able to ask a question, and he was right there with the answer,” said Airman Zachary Richardson. “It takes that weight off of everyone’s chest when they know they can actually talk to someone who is in that high of a position.”



The crew continued to ask questions, initiating conversations with Sailors of different paygrades and demographics.



“I enjoy engaging with Sailors,” said Cheeseman. “It was really valuable for me to get a perspective on what you are thinking. I am proud of each and every one of you.”

Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP