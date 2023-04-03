NRC Premieres Upgraded Dive Tanks at Point Mugu Air Show

POINT MUGU, Calif. – Navy Recruiting Command premiered upgraded dive tanks during the Point Mugu Air Show at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu.



“The old dive tanks were great but they were kind of just a hodge-podge of pictures thrown together and it didn’t really flow very well,” said Chief Steelworker Allen Bryant. “I like the new dive tanks; they pop a little bit more. They are showing what the dive pens look like and overall they just look cleaner and better.”



Along with the upgraded dive tanks, NRC also premiered new recruiting aids promoting some of the Navy’s special programs including the Warrior Challenge Program.



The event, which brought in an estimated more than 200,000 visitors, marked the first time in more than eight years that NBVC Point Mugu has hosted an air show. The show also marked the only time this year that both the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds will be performing at the same air show.



Alongside the dive tanks, the Navy hosted a multitude of assets including a U.S. Navy Seabee exhibit, the Nimitz virtual reality experience, more than 30-static displays and an interactive science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) exhibition.



The new dive tanks will next be displayed in Times Square during New York City Fleet Week, May 24-30.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

