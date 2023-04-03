NAVIFOR Senior Leadership Visits NIOC Pensacola

Ms. Elizabeth Nashold, deputy commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), and Capt. David Keuhn, NAVIFOR Chief of Staff, visited Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola March 23, 2023.



During their visit, Nashold and Keuhn toured the newly acquired 12,000 square foot facility that enables the mission preparation and technical training of Cyber Protection Teams at NIOC Pensacola. Nashold and Keuhn also toured NIOC Pensacola with a mission brief from each team, and the NIOC Sailors had the opportunity to ask Nashold and Keuhn questions. Questions ranged from the recent establishment of the Cyber Warfare Technician rating, cyber qualification training, and selective reenlistment bonuses and incentive pays.



Cmdr. Colleen Handbury, commanding officer, NIOC Pensacola, emphasized the importance of NIOC Pensacola’s commitment to provide ready and trained cyber forces. “Our teams remain focused and ready to execute with flawless precision when called,” stated Handbury. “I am extremely proud of the work our teams do every day”.



NIOC Pensacola’s mission is to execute cyberspace operations and signals intelligence in support of Naval, Joint Forces, and National tasking authorities.



For more information on NIOC Pensacola, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NIOCPensacola or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nioc-pensacola/.



