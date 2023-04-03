NAVIFOR Senior Leadership Visits NIOC Pensacola

230323-N-N0798-1001 - Ms. Elizabeth Nashold, deputy commander, NAVIFOR, and Capt. David Keuhn, NAVIFOR Chief of Staff, sit with members of NIOC Pensacola to discuss the future of cyber in the Navy. (Photo courtesy of CTN3 Tamon Simonds / RELEASED)

