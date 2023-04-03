NIMCSG, JMSDF, ROKN Conduct Trilateral Maritime Exercise

EAST CHINA SEA – The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) conducted a trilateral maritime exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), April 3-4.



Participants included the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), JS Umigiri (DD 158) of the JMSDF, and ROKS Yul Gok Yi (DDH 992), ROKS Dae Jo Young (DDH 977), ROKS Choi Young (DDH 981), and ROKS So Yang (AOE 51) of the ROKN. NIMCSG has conducted bilateral exercises with the JMSDF and ROKN on separate occasions during its current deployment prior to the three countries integrating for this exercise.



Combined operations included anti-submarine exercises, search and rescue exercises, and staff embarkations.



“The U.S., Japan, and Korea are three maritime nations who share a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific by working together to develop mutual trust, partnership, and capability,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “Participation in exercises like these are a tangible symbol of a shared goal in ensuring regional stability and economic well-being for all nations.”



The U.S. Navy regularly holds exercises such as these to strengthen ties among allied countries. These exercises build shared interoperability and support a free and open Indo-Pacific.



This year marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Mutual Defense Treaty of 1953, and over 70 years of partnership with Japan since the 1951 Security Treaty between the United States and Japan.



NIMCSG consists of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), DESRON 9, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73), and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).

Nimitz’s embarked air wing consists of the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94, “Kestrels” of VFA-137, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30.



NIMCSG is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

