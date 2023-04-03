Learn What’s New in TRICARE Pharmacy Program at January Webinar

Photo By Annie Brown | What do recent changes to the TRICARE Pharmacy Program mean for you and your family?...... read more read more Photo By Annie Brown | What do recent changes to the TRICARE Pharmacy Program mean for you and your family? Do you need to take any action? Learn more during a webinar, “What’s New in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program,” on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. Sign up now to attend. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – What do recent changes to the TRICARE Pharmacy Program mean for you and your family? Do you need to take any action? Learn more during a webinar, “What’s New in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program,” on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. Sign up now to attend.



You’ll learn about these topics:

• Finding an in-network retail pharmacy

• Filling specialty drug prescriptions

• Approving automatic refills when using TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery

• Updating your electronic communication preferences

• Adding caregivers to your Express Scripts account



A Q&A session will follow the presentation.



Understanding TRICARE Pharmacy Program changes will help you make the most of your benefit.



“The TRICARE Pharmacy Program is designed to give all beneficiaries a uniform, effective, and efficient pharmacy benefit,” said U.S. Public Health Service Cmdr. Teisha Robertson, a pharmacist with the Defense Health Agency’s Pharmacy Operations Division. “Program changes help your pharmacy benefits remain affordable while giving you flexibility to choose how you fill your prescription.”



As outlined in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook, you have four options for filling covered prescriptions. These include:

• TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery

• Military pharmacies

• Retail network pharmacies

• Non-network pharmacies



If you use a non-network pharmacy, you’ll pay the full retail price of your prescription up front. If you file a claim, you may get money back. Reimbursements are subject to a deductible or out-of-network cost-shares and copayments.



As a reminder, if you use the US Family Health Plan (USFHP), you have separate pharmacy coverage. This means you must use USFHP pharmacy providers.



Registration for this webinar is limited, so don’t wait to sign up. In the meantime, check out these resources to learn more about your pharmacy benefits:

• TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook

• TRICARE Formulary

• Pharmacy Costs



