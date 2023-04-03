Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learn What’s New in TRICARE Pharmacy Program at January Webinar

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Annie Brown 

    Defense Health Agency

    What do recent changes to the TRICARE Pharmacy Program mean for you and your family? Do you need to take any action? Learn more during a webinar, “What’s New in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program,” on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. Sign up now to attend.

    TRICARE
    TRICARE benefits
    TRICARE Pharmacy Program
    TRICARE webinar

