ONR Chief, NRE On Site at Sea Air Space

In the coming years, the U.S Navy and Marine Corps will encounter new challenges to their operational capabilities. From climate change to adversaries with enhanced technological capabilities, these challenges will require forces that are innovative, agile, and ready to adapt to new realities.



How naval forces will confront these challenges will be the topic of a conversation with Chief of Naval Research Rear Admiral Lorin C. Selby, hosted during the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition, April 3-5, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.



Selby will speak on Tuesday, April 4, from 11-11:40 a.m. in room Potomac C.



Various components of the Naval Research Enterprise (NRE) will also have representation at Sea-Air-Space. Program officers from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), ONR Global, Naval X, and the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) – celebrating its 100th anniversary this year – will be at the NRE booth (No. 1701) to discuss their work and research opportunities.



Representatives from the ONR and NRL Small Business Office will also be on hand to discuss special opportunities for small businesses, and the Naval STEM team will showcase their programs to promote science, technology, engineering and math to students.



The NRE mission is to “plan, foster and encourage scientific research in recognition of its paramount importance as related to the maintenance of future naval power and the preservation of national security.” Through the decades, this steady, long-term investment in scientific research has solved enduring naval problems and provided asymmetric warfighting advantages and technology options, enabling warfighting dominance in all domains.



Sea-Air-Space is an opportunity to showcase the next great technologies the NRE is developing. Below are a few that will be on display:



• Portable Fluid Analyzer Plus (PFA+) — An integrated, single-person, portable, standard-shore or battery-powered system that can analyze the properties and components of lubricants, hydraulics and fuel. The process takes under an hour, and operators only require short, simple training.



• Flashing Light to Text Converter (FLTC) — Ship-to-ship optical signaling using a text messaging interface on a tablet. The retrofit kit for search lamps includes an optical receiver, a computer-controlled LED array of lights and a tablet for coding/decoding messages. Transmission and reception of Morse code messages using the tablet improves communication accuracy, while minimizing training requirements.



• Hide Site model — Pop-up hide sites that protect Marines against ground and aerial detection, during both day and night. These lightweight but durable hide sites reduce detection at tactical ranges in multiple domains. The NRL patent-pending pop-up structure enables quick set-up and tear-down.



Sea-Air-Space brings the U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers together for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and a dynamic exhibit hall floor. Owned and produced by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space attracts maritime leaders from sea services around the globe.



Learn more at https://seaairspace.org/.



Bobby Cummings is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.