Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ONR Chief, NRE On Site at Sea Air Space

    ONR Chief, NRE On Site at Sea Air Space

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of Naval Research

    In the coming years, the U.S Navy and Marine Corps will encounter new challenges to their operational capabilities. From climate change to adversaries with enhanced technological capabilities, these challenges will require forces that are innovative, agile, and ready to adapt to new realities.

    How naval forces will confront these challenges will be the topic of a conversation with Chief of Naval Research Rear Admiral Lorin C. Selby, hosted during the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition, April 3-5, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:06
    Photo ID: 7720539
    VIRIN: 230331-N-NO201-0015
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 537.28 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONR Chief, NRE On Site at Sea Air Space, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ONR Chief, NRE On Site at Sea Air Space

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ONR SAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT