NAMRU Dayton stands out at 62nd SOT annual meeting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton researchers attended the Society of Toxicology’s 62nd Annual Meeting and ToxExpo March 19-23 where they presented recent research advances and collaborated with members of the community.



"EHEL had a great showing at this year's SOT meeting. For us to represent with eight research presentations exceeded the number of presentations we have historically taken to the meeting,” said Dr. Karen Mumy, NAMRU Dayton’s Environmental Health Effects Laboratory director. “We were also fortunate to be able to send 14 members from NAMRU-Dayton who were able to experience the depth and breadth of toxicology research being performed all over the world. We were able to interact with familiar colleagues and network new collaborations. Overall, the 2023 meeting proved to be a very successful event."



The researchers, from NAMRU-Dayton’s Environmental Health Effects Laboratory presented eight posters pertaining to several research projects the lab has recently conducted.



“The SOT meeting is the primary meeting for toxicologists across the globe and this year's meeting saw nearly 6,000 attendees”, Mumy said. “We represented a total of eight posters with presentations by Capt. Howard, Dr. Satheesh Sivasubramani, Cody McMeans, Josh Stricker, Dr. Kathy Frondorf, Dr. Sanjeev Mathur, and Kaitlyn Miller.”



According to SOT, this year’s event featured more than 70 presentations and speaker sessions with 2,000 posters from 250 companies, agencies, laboratories, and universities. The Nashville event was the first fully “in-person” SOT meeting since the pandemic.



"This event was pivotal to the return of conventional collaboration and communication amongst scientists,” Mumy said. “The meeting was cancelled in 2020, all virtual in 2021, and a hybrid in 2022. This was the first year that participation was fully in-person, and you could clearly feel the excitement and enthusiasm.”



The ToxExpo portion of the event featured a booth representing the Command. There, members of the EHEL team answered questions about the lab’s facilities and current projects while also displaying the models of some of the unique capabilities of EHEL and NAMRU-Dayton.



“I thought the SOT conference was tremendously productive, giving us an opportunity both to share, and compare study results with related projects outside our organization and even generating some new ideas and follow on projects,” said Josh Stricker, a researcher with EHEL.

“Sharing our laboratory's capabilities with those passing by the NAMRU booth also gave us some insight into several universities throughout the US, with some interest in collaborative research. Others took interest as emerging students, or those looking for a career change as potential candidates for future employment opportunities. “



The event was also an opportunity for EHEL to highlight unique experiences for undergraduate student interns working with lab. Kaitlyn Miller and Cody McMeans, Wright State University students participating in the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education program as interns with EHEL, attended the conference and presented their team’s respective posters.



“The final step in the scientific method is to share/communicate results -- There are multiple platforms to communicate scientific results and all the platforms require guidance, skill development and experience to perfect the art,” said Dr. Shannon Romer, an EHEL researcher who led the poster sessions associated with the students. “The less formal environment for poster presentations provides opportunities for one-on-one and in-depth discussions not always possible in other platforms. As students, both students had the opportunity to discuss their results, answer questions, receive feedback/suggestions, build their own network of colleagues.”



The event was considered a great success by the Command’s attendees.



“Most fulfilling, in my opinion, were the number of individuals with connections to servicemembers, and even a few in the Services themselves who seemed very appreciative of the work we do in respect to ensure their safety outside of the known hazards associated with the service are being taken so seriously by our group,” Stricker said.



The Society of Toxicology’s 63 Annual Meeting and ToxExpo takes place March 10-14 2024 in Salt Lake City.