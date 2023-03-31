Nimitz Departs Busan

BUSAN, Republic of Korea – The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG), including the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), departed Naval Base Busan April 2.



Nimitz arrived in the Republic of Korea after participating in combined exercises with the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).



“Port calls are a highlight of our continued cooperation with our Korean friends and a show of our strong support for the region,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “Our shared goals as allies are forward-looking, and we adapt to new challenges and threats to ensure the security of future generations of Koreans and Americans.”



During the port visit, Sailors from Nimitz, embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9 staffs hosted a Big Top ceremony on board Nimitz. Sweeney also conducted a wreath laying ceremony at the United Nations Cemetery to commemorate the heroic sacrifices made during the Korean War.



“Our longstanding alliance with the Republic of Korea has proved resilient and up to the task for protecting freedom of the seas over multiple decades and generations,” said Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer, USS Nimitz. “I am truly appreciative of the hospitality and friendship shown by the people of South Korea during our stay."



The Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) also visited Busan during the port call.



The United States remains committed to protecting the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea, and the ability of all countries to exercise those rights. The U.S Navy’s continued presence in the Indo-Pacific region promotes security and stability, and supports the rules-based international order.



Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



