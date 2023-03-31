USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) receives the 2022 Commander, Naval Air Force, US Pacific Fleet Battle Efficiency Award

YOKOSUKA, Japan—The crew of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) received the 2022 Battle Efficiency (“E”) Award for west coast-based aircraft carriers from Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, March 29.



The Battle “E” is an annual award that recognizes ships and crews that have maintained the highest readiness and proficiency in operational environments throughout the year.



"I could not be more proud of each and every member of our crew," said Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer, USS Ronald Reagan. "Throughout our 2022 patrol, these Sailors enthusiastically met every challenge and displayed the highest levels of combat readiness, warfighting excellence and grit."



To achieve the Battle “E”, crews are evaluated across a multitude of operational areas requiring weeks of evaluation for departmental and ship-wide evolutions.



“Our Sailors worked diligently this past year,” said Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Taryn Wice. “It’s rewarding to see Reactor department win the award and know where all of the energy exerted on preparation, training and evaluation has gotten us. A lot of things go into this award, and we carried out this year with minimal discrepancies. It shows our ability to work through things.”



The criteria for deciding which crew is awarded the Battle “E” is further broken down into departmental excellence categories. Ronald Reagan’s crew earned 14 of the 15 total awards, to include Air, Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD), Combat Systems, Damage Control, Deck, Health Services, Navigation, Reactor, Operations, Intelligence, Safety, Security, Supply, Weapons and Carrier Maintenance.



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 02:35 Story ID: 441803 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) receives the 2022 Commander, Naval Air Force, US Pacific Fleet Battle Efficiency Award, by PO3 George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.