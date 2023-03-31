Army Reserve components use Fort Riley for pre-mobilization training for Africa deployment

FORT RILEY, Kan. – Reserve component Soldiers who will comprise Task Force Tomahawk are training at Fort Riley.



“We started working a few months ago with Headquarters and planners to determine their requirements for mobilization,” said Nick Johnson, Fort Riley Range Safety Specialist. “The ability to show that we are ready and prepared to take on any mission, any element, any type of formation, whether it's active duty, guard, reserve can come here, and we will ensure that they get the best training possible to be able to prepare for any mission.”

Fort Riley has more than 91,000 acres dedicated to training. Fort Riley’s training environment consists of a complete modern, state-of-the-art, full-spectrum training capability which supports “Total Army,” Joint, Inter-organization and Multinational training for the Midwest, state, regional and local partners. Fort Riley assists the greater U.S. Armed Forces mission by sharing its infrastructure and resources with other units. For Fiscal Year 2023, Fort Riley has more than 100-unit training events scheduled with more than 15,000 Soldiers, Airman, Marines and ROTC cadets visiting the Kansas Army post for training.

More than 1,000 Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen, in addition to a company each from Nebraska and Indiana, are conducting pre-mobilization training at Fort Riley to prepare to deploy overseas as Task Force Tomahawk in support of operations within U.S. Africa Command’s area of responsibility. The task force will be part of five different groups spread across three East African countries.



“The United States Armed Forces Command determined a Battalion plus, task force of infantry is needed in the horn of Africa,” said Col. Andrew Ballenger, Commander, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard.



Soldiers from Tomahawk Taskforce conducted pre-mobilization training March 23 where each Soldier worked on training ranging from individual warrior tasks,squad-level up to platoon-level tasks.

“(We are) very proud of the work our citizen Soldiers are doing in preparation of this mobilization” said Lt. Col. Brenton Weece, Commander, 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th IBCT, Oklahoma Army National Guard.¬ “Over 1,000 Soldiers are taking a pause from their civilian careers, college education and families to go on this mobilization. A large majority of them, this is their first deployment, it’s going to be a great opportunity for them to serve on active duty for a year.”



“It’s hard times and good times, but it’s a good experience for training, we don’t get opportunity to train like this very often.” said Spc. Glenn Vezerra, an infantryman with Charlie Company, 1-1279th Infantry Regiment, 45th IBCT, Oklahoma Army National Guard.

The 45th IBCT, Oklahoma Army National Guard, and its task force partners expect to complete their pre-mobilization training at Fort Riley by mid-April.

