FORT RILEY, Kan. – Reserve component Soldiers who will comprise Task Force Tomahawk are training at Fort Riley. Soldiers practice tactical movements during platoon-level qualifications (U.S. Army Photo by Steven Elstrom)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7715339
|VIRIN:
|230331-A-MO442-412
|Resolution:
|3520x1980
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve components use Fort Riley for pre-mobilization training for Africa deployment, by Steve Elstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
