    Army Reserve components use Fort Riley for pre-mobilization training for Africa deployment

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Steve Elstrom 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    FORT RILEY, Kan. – Reserve component Soldiers who will comprise Task Force Tomahawk are training at Fort Riley. Soldiers practice tactical movements during platoon-level qualifications (U.S. Army Photo by Steven Elstrom)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve components use Fort Riley for pre-mobilization training for Africa deployment, by Steve Elstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve components use Fort Riley for pre-mobilization training for Africa deployment

    Fort Riley

