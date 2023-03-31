Sailor in the Spotlight: ETNC Terhune

BOSTON - Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) John Terhune from Barrington, Rhode Island, is a talent scout from Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England who is passionate about showing prospective Sailors what the Navy nuclear community can do for them.

Before joining the Navy, Terhune went to the University of Rhode Island. Switching between different majors and trying to find the best path for his life, he spent most of his time juggling odd jobs such as bartending and shipyard work.



“I felt like I wasn’t using my time wisely,” Terhune said. “I joined because I needed to find a career with financial stability and growing up close to the ocean influenced me to join the Navy. The nuclear field seemed like the fastest way to change my life.”



Nuclear electronic technicians are responsible for many important parts of the ship and they are under large amounts of scrutiny to keep the ship in peak working condition. Years of schooling and long hours at sea taught Terhune lessons that helped advance his career.



“Before I joined I would try to rationalize that problems in my life weren't my fault,” Terhune said. “The Navy taught me that the only way to solve a problem is to first accept accountability for it. Only after that can you go on to fix it.”



In 2020, Terhune and fellow submariners were deployed in deep sea as during the pandemic.

“It was a hard time for the whole world, let alone submarine Sailors,” he said. “One of the things I learned as a leader was how to help keep people going. One of my mentors helped me learn how important it is to keep people showing up every day and ready to work.”



In 2021 when the threat of COVID-19 had begun to abate, Terhune found himself up for new orders. Looking for a change of pace, he set his eyes on recruiting.



“I chose recruiting because I want to tell people why the nuclear program is the best in the Navy,” Terhune said. “I genuinely believe in the program and I want to give people the opportunity to change their lives.”



Terhune now works out of Boston, attending job fairs, processing applicants and giving presentations on career opportunities in the Navy nuclear field.



“The nuclear program is important to me because it has done so much for me and my family,” Terhune said. “It's vital for the fleet and national defense as well, but it can be hard to find qualified candidates. I want to contribute as best I can.”



When not scouting for new applicants Terhune spends time with his wife and newborn baby. The family recently purchased a house and is working to renovate it in between weekends spent exploring the New England region.



“Working in the Navy has also helped to prepare me for being a father,” Terhune said. “Midwatches happen around the same time my infant wakes me up in the night, so I was already used to being sleep deprived at times,” Terhune said with a grin.



Terhune is currently attending school for a bachelor degree in nuclear engineering and hopes to attend the senior enlisted academy. He looks forward to finding more future Sailors.



NTAG New England covers the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the eastern half of New York. Headquartered out of Boston, Massachusetts, the command has more than 35 recruiting stations, eight Navy Operational Support Centers, and four Military Entrance Processing Stations.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

