20th Anniversary of the Battle of An-Nasiriyah Memorial Service

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C - On March 23, 2023, 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) held a memorial service to honor the Marines who had fought and lost their lives during the Battle of An-Nasiriyah, twenty years ago. The ferocious battle of An-Nasiriyah took place in Iraq claiming the lives of 18 Marines with 1/2 in 2003. Every five years, units within 2d MARDIV that served in this battle hold a memorial service to commemorate the fallen Marines. This year, 1/2 had the honor of hosting the memorial service.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Aaron Awrty, the commanding officer of 1/2, delivered a speech to Marines, Sailors and guests about the importance of honoring the Division’s legacy and taking the time to remember the Marines and Sailors who fought and lost their lives.



“[Remembrance is] important because we recognize that throughout history, every consistently successful military unit honors its heritage. If they’re doing so, it draws strength and confidence from those that have gone before them,” said Awrty.



During the memorial service, eighteen rifles were staged with boots and dog tags to represent the eighteen Marines whose lives were taken twenty years ago.



As U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Westbrook, the battalion sergeant major of 1/2, read the rank and name of each fallen Marine, the crowd echoed in silence. The ceremony concluded with the traditional playing of the Marine’s Hymn.



“We are here to remember and honor those that were faced with an extremely difficult situation in the Iraqi town of Nasiriyah,” said Awtry. “In a situation where Marines were faced with a determined enemy, in the fog of war, where many paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting for their brothers.”



As the ceremony concluded, retired Marines had the opportunity to share their experience of the battle with active-duty Marines, Sailors and families.



Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Howard, a former Assault Amphibious Vehicle Crewman with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion recalled his time during the Battle of An-Nasiriyah.



“It was rough. From the moment we got into the city it was chaos. I remember a lot of stopping and shooting and when we hit the north bridge… we received small armed fire, I think sniper fire, artillery impacts, it was a lot. A lot of this is very fuzzy in your brain… they talk about the fog of war, it's real,” said Howard.



Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robin Griffith with 1/2, 2nd MARDIV, also recalled his time as a mortarman during the battle. “It was the first time that I went into combat and not the last, however, it was the first and last for the Marines I had gone out with during that time,” said Griffith.



After pointing out that it was some of the Marines last battle, Griffith spoke nostalgically of one of the fallen Marines, Lance Cpl. Michael Williams, with whom he attended recruit training and the School of Infantry. He spoke about how losing his brother-in-arms has impacted him.



“It was a time I will always remember, and I’m proud of being a Marine that was able to serve with those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Griffith said.



As the memorial service concluded, Marines and Sailors with 1/2 reflected on the sacrifices of military service members, past and present, sharing stories with veterans and family members affected by the Battle of An-Nasiriyah.



“The Battle of Nasiriyah has taken its proud place [amongst battles like Guadalcanal, Tarawa, and Okinawa] not only for the members of 1/2, but for all Marines across the Corps, past and present,” said Awrty.

