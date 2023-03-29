Navy Exchange Service Command's Ships Store Program Hosts its First Fleet Support Meeting

Courtesy Photo | Fleet Assist Team (FAT) Leaders from Naval Supply System Command Fleet Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fleet Assist Team (FAT) Leaders from Naval Supply System Command Fleet Logistics Centers around the world as well as Force Retail Specialists from Commander, Naval Surface Force Pacific and Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic participated in the first FAT Team Leader meeting hosted by NEXCOM’s Ships Store Program in Virginia Beach, Va., March 16, 2023. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Ships Store Program hosted its first Fleet Assist Team (FAT) Team Leader meeting in Norfolk, Virginia, March 13 – 16, 2023. The goal of the meeting was to bring together FAT leaders from around the world to discuss the changes and challenges they face in afloat retail operations as well as operating procedures that will standardize the assistance provided by the five teams moving forward.



“The purpose of this annual meeting was to review and update our standard operating procedures, offer training and give our team leaders the time to share what they are seeing on the waterfront,” said Scott Gray, Vice President of NEXCOM’s Ships Store Program. “It was a great opportunity for them to share their challenges, lessons learned and success stories. That face-to face dialog was invaluable and I know the connections made at this meeting will carry forward as they go back to the Fleet.”



For four days, FAT Team Leaders from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Centers in Norfolk, Virginia; Pearl Harbor; Yokosuka, Japan; San Diego and Mayport, Florida and Force Retail Specialists from Commander, Naval Surface Forces Pacific and Commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic gathered to train and discuss 1Q COG, ROM3 software and the procurement processes as well as to review and update NEXCOM and NAVSUP policies and procedures. In addition to touring the Micro Market, self-service retail operation, at NEXCOM’s headquarters, Gray gave a brief on the future of the Micro Market@Sea, an afloat retail operation that has the potential to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



“The opening of a Micro Market@Sea is a great opportunity as it can stay open longer than a typical ships store, giving Sailors working different duty a chance to purchase what they need,” said Gray. “Plus, on smaller ships, having an unmanned store open longer hours could allow for a Retail Specialist to work in other shipboard retail operations, such as vending or the barber shop.”



Also attending the meeting was NAVSUP’s Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser who gave a brief on the health of the U. S. Navy Supply Ratings as well as NEXCOM’s Command Master Chief Anna Wood, who joined in on the discussions.



Chief Retail Specialist Tasha Brownlee, Fleet Assist Team Lead, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka, Japan, gathered a lot of great material during the week that she will take with her. “We received a lot of great training and information on different aspects of our job,” said Brownlee. “It was nice to come together and discuss better ways to assist the Fleet in our own Areas of Responsibility. I also met a lot of people and heard what they deal with on a daily basis. That comradery and communication was great.”



The meeting ended with a roundtable discussion with retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, NEXCOM’s Chief Executive Officer. Bianchi shared his perspective on manning, the future of Micro Market@Sea and his time as a young supply officer aboard USS Pigeon (ASR-21).



"I liked the roundtable with Rear Adm. Bianchi and his passion for the rate," said Master Chief Retail Specialist Johnnifie Horne, Force Retail Specialist, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. "It gave me a great insight on what the future holds for the Retail Specialist community. Even though I'm retiring next year, based on the roundtable discussion, I'm actually going to plan smaller focus groups within our community to ensure our rate continues to get the training and support to be successful. Bottom line is some really great ideas and creativity came from this roundtable discussion."



The five FAT teams assist ships around the globe with any retail operation issues, including troubleshooting and fixing broken equipment or software and conducting inspections and training.