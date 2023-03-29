16th Sustainment Brigade hosts reactivation of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

Baumholder, Germany – The U.S. Army’s 16th Sustainment Brigade invites members of the press to observe the reactivation ceremony of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.



Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Luis R. Ortiz-Escalera will assume command and responsibility of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Thursday, 6 April 2023 at 10:00 a.m.on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, followed by a reception. The alternate inclement weather location will be the Hall of Champions. We recommend media plan to arrive on Smith Barracks, Baumholder no later than 9:15 a.m. on 6 April, 2023. The event is scheduled to conclude at approximately 2:00 p.m. A specific address/location will be provided to media who RSVP. Due to the current COVID-19 environment, a limited number of media can participate.



To register, media interested in covering the reactivation ceremony of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion should contact 1st Lt. Mitchell Humphrey at mitchell.l.humphrey.mil@army.mil and usarmy.pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil by 2:00 p.m. on April 3, 2023 and provide:



•Full name (All participants)

•Media outlet

•Position

•E-mail address

•Cell phone number

•Vehicle Model and License Number

•All personnel must bring photo identification



The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will inherit its lineage from the former 95th Supply and Service Battalion, which was inactivated on 21 December 1972 in Germany.



The unit was first constituted on 1 May 1936 in the Regular Army as Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 95th Quartermaster Bakery Battalion. Later being activated on 6 April 1942 at Fort Meade, Maryland, as the 95th Quartermaster Bakery Battalion.



While various changes would take place through time, the final reorganization would come on 4 August 1965 as the unit was converted to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 95th or supply and Service Battalion.



The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion is credited for four World War II campaigns (Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe) and one unit decoration: the French Croix de Guerre with Palm, streamer embroidered NORMANDY.



###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 08:54 Story ID: 441638 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade hosts reactivation of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.