A series of flags flying over the Panzer Kaserne Installation March 31 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. These national flags show unity as the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command prepare for its Reactivation Ceremony April 6 in Baumholder.

16th Sustainment Brigade hosts reactivation of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, by MAJ Vonnie Wright