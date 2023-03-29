Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Sustainment Brigade hosts reactivation of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    A series of flags flying over the Panzer Kaserne Installation March 31 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. These national flags show unity as the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command prepare for its Reactivation Ceremony April 6 in Baumholder.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 08:55
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade hosts reactivation of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    History
    StrongerTogether
    MilitaryHistory
    Team21
    ReactivationCeremony

