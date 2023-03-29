Army & Air Force Exchange Service Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Advisor for Europe/Southwest Asia/Africa

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Service Exchange has welcomed a new Senior Enlisted Advisor for its Europe/Africa/Southwest Asia Region.



Army Sgt. Maj. Jason Urquhart is the key liaison for the Exchange in supporting troops in the region. He will visit PXs and BXs throughout the region to address the needs and concerns of Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, military families, retirees and other Exchange shoppers.



The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, serves troops overseas, bringing a taste of home to service members and their families, no matter where they are. “We go where you go,” is the Exchange’s promise to the community it serves.



“I’m taking the time to learn how to be an advocate for the military community,” said Urquhart, who has served for 25 years. “I want to support and do what I can for the troops within the region.”

Urquhart was born and raised in Chicago before moving to Arkansas, where he enlisted in the Army in 1992. He began his military career as a utilities and equipment repair technician at Fort Bragg for three years, served in automated logistics in Forts Carson, Sill and Bliss for 19 years, and took on a leadership role as senior logistical advisor for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Sembach in 2020.



Urquhart deployed three times to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and once to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He also holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in management.



Urquhart most recently served as the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Army Chief of Staff, G3 Sergeant Major before joining the Exchange.



“This is my calling,” Urquhart said about his new responsibilities. “This is a unique opportunity to provide the support our military community needs.”



