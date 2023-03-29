71st Fighter Squadron receives first F-22s

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Amy Robinson | U.S. Airman 1st Class Cyede Khbais, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Amy Robinson | U.S. Airman 1st Class Cyede Khbais, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, and Capt. Trent Amerson, 71st Fighter Generation Squadron commander, prepare to put chalks under one of the first two 71st Fighter Squadron F-22s to arrive at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29. Lt. Col. Andrew Gray, 71st FS commander, and Lt. Col. Matthew Evers, 71st FS director of operations, flew the first two aircraft, tails AF040 and AF042, from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, to JBLE, where they will be assigned to the 71st FS, the new home of the F-22 Formal Training Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Amy Robinson) see less | View Image Page

In another historic milestone for the 1st Fighter Wing, the 71st Fighter Squadron welcomed its first two F-22 Raptors, tails AF040 and AF042, from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, to their new home on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29.



The aircraft, flown by Lt. Col. Andrew Gray, 71st FS commander, and Lt. Col. Matthew Evers, 71st FS director of operations, mark the first of 30 Raptors, which will be assigned to the 71st FS, the new home of the F-22 Formal Training Unit.



“We’re bringing the training mission of the F-22 here,” Gray said, “We’re going to train pilots, who just got their wings, how to employ the F-22 in our squadron, and then we’ll send them out to their combat units.”



Previously, the F-22 FTU mission was located at Tyndall; however, after much of the base was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, Tyndall’s F-22s were temporarily moved to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. In 2021, the Air Force signed a Record of Decision approving JBLE as the new FTU location.



In preparation for the new mission, construction has also begun on two of several military construction projects slated to support the FTU. The first was the groundbreaking of a new low observable composite repair facility in November 2022, and the second was the groundbreaking of the new combined operations and maintenance hangar Feb. 22.



Although some may think this is the first time Langley has taken on a combat training mission, Gray said that’s actually not true.



“Langley has had training missions all throughout its history – going back 100 years,” he explained.



In November 1920, the U.S. Army Air Service opened the Air Service Field Officers’ School, located at Langley Field, Virginia. The school was redesignated the Air Service Tactical School in 1922, and in 1926, it became the Air Corps Tactical School. According to the Air Force History and Museums program, its basic mission was to train air officers (and selected officers of the other armed services) in the strategy, tactics, and techniques of airpower.



Fast-forward to 2023, and the 1st Fighter Wing is taking on the mission of training its pilots to learn how to expertly provide air superiority anywhere around the globe – advanced airpower – in the F-22.



But that transition will take time.



Capt. Trent Amerson, who took command of the 71st Fighter Generation Squadron in January, said although his team is excited about the future of the 71st, they know the changes will also bring some challenging times.



“The arrival of these first two aircraft is the beginning of a new era, and we’re very excited,” Amerson said. “We still have a hard road ahead – with standing up the 71st squadrons, but we’re confident in the capability of our maintainers and expertise of our pilots in producing the most lethal F-22 pilots in the Air Force.”



Col. William Creeden, 1st Fighter Wing commander, said transitioning to the FTU mission would not be possible without the efforts of an outstanding team.



“I couldn’t be more proud of our Airmen, America’s First Team and our JBLE mission partners for all they have done to prepare – and continue to work toward making the 71st the home of the F-22 FTU mission,” Creeden said. “And by doing so, we will continue to hold the standard of air superiority for our United States Air Force.”