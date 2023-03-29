Orthopaedics Interest Group Invites Students to Explore Fascinating Field of Medicine

The Orthopaedics Interest Group at the Uniformed Services University (USU) supplies medical students with opportunities to learn about the field of orthopedics, providing exposure and access to this specialty early on in their medical school careers. The group also helps students learn about orthopedic resources available at USU.



The student-led group provides information, networking opportunities, and workshops for students interested in exploring a career in orthopedic surgery. The group offers events throughout the year to improve awareness of the scope of orthopedic surgery, facilitates relationships between and among interested students and faculty, and provides shadowing opportunities and research connections for students to explore the field of orthopedics.



Unique opportunities for members include attending talks given by orthopedic physicians, mentoring, shadowing run by Cpt. Sarah Rabin and Dr. Alfred Pisano at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), working in labs to practice surgical techniques using orthopedic instrumentation, and performing research. In addition to these hands-on learning experiences, the group holds monthly meetings with physicians from various orthopedic subspecialties to provide an encompassing view of the field.



An Interest in Orthopedics



Navy Ensign Ben Freedman is president of the Orthopaedics Interest Group, and Air Force 2nd Lt. Natalia Pluta is Vice President (both class of 2025). Across all classes, there are about 220 students that make up the group. Freedman’s primary goal for the group is to connect students to orthopedics as a career field. He also hopes to connect them to residents and the program at Walter Reed so that they receive education in the field to help them decide what they want to do. Freedman also operates the Orthopaedics Interest Group’s Journal Club, where students review articles and learn about orthopedics.



“What attracted me to the specialty is the hands-on surgery component,” says Freedman. “I like the more physical aspects of the field. My brother-in-law is a joint surgeon, and he’s been a great mentor to me. He intrigues me with talk of using power tools and hammers in surgery and fixing bones. I’m not 100% decided on orthopedics right now. But for me and other students, it’s all about getting as much information as possible because it’s a whole other world of medicine.”



The group also works with USU’s Surgery Interest Group. “We do skills sessions together,” explains Pluta, “where we practice securing, for example, fractures and other traumatic injuries. The orthopedics group links students to events and helps them learn more about orthopedics outside the realm of medical school.”



A recent event organized by Pluta was the Women in Orthopedics Surgery and Sports Medicine panel discussion that featured Lt. Col. (Dr.) Jaime Bellamy, Dr. Julie Creech, Cpt. (Dr.) Sarah Rabin, Maj. (Dr.) Marina Rodriguez, Dr. Jennifer Smith, and Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Theodora Dworak. This successful presentation was attended by more than 30 students.



Dworak, an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at USU and orthopedic foot and ankle specialist at WRNMMC, remarks that she’s grateful to have trained in orthopedics and to be an orthopedic surgeon. “I love the challenges that it presents when solving problems and getting patients back to active duty.”



While a medical student at USU, Dworak recalls that it wasn’t until her rotation as a third-year medical student in orthopedics that she knew anything about orthopedic surgery.



“We did three days of labs during our surgery rotation, and those skills set me up for success. I observed that most of the patients had orthopedic injuries and that surgeries were primarily orthopedic related. I really liked that part of putting people back together and restoring patient function.”



For those pursuing a career in medicine, Dworak says to pursue the specialties that make you the happiest and that you find the most interesting.



“Looking back, although the hours were long in orthopaedics, those were the rotations that I enjoyed the most. Try to look at what your life might be as an attending, rather than as a student or resident. Medicine is ever-changing, and there’s always so much to learn. I think the doctors who are the most successful are those who’re constantly learning and seeking new things to improve their patients’ lives.”



Women in Orthopedics



Another event held in late October was the annual Perry Initiative, named in honor of Dr. Jacquelin Perry, one of the first female orthopedic surgeons in the United States. The Perry Initiative is a program that offers a hands-on introduction to the field of orthopedic surgery for women in medical school (and in high school).



Orthopedic surgery is currently a male-dominated profession. Women account for roughly 6% of U.S. orthopedic surgeons, and it is this lack of representation that could be an obstacle in attracting more females to the field. Other factors that may contribute to a scarcity of women in orthopedics include a lack of role models, early exposure to the field, lack of female mentorship, and the fact that orthopedics isn’t a mandatory rotation. But, Pluta notes, the field is starting to look a little more diverse.



“There are more and more female orthopedic residents and physicians, and the gender disparity is narrowing. Whenever I shadow, there is always a female resident or attending around.”



“It's been so wonderful to see more female representation in the field of orthopedics,” says Ensign Addison Cantor, Orthopaedics Interest Group member and class of 2023 medical student. “I've received nothing but support and encouragement from the military orthopedic attendings and residents I've met. Events like the Perry Initiative have shown that steps are being taken to increase diversity and advocate for underrepresented groups in orthopedics.”



Throughout this fun-filled, educational evening, women listened to talks given by various prominent female orthopedic surgeons, including Dr. Shannon Kelly from Children’s National serving as a keynote speaker. They also practiced splinting and repairing simple and complex fractures with external fixators and intramedullary nails.



Says Freedman, “The event allows women hands-on experience with power tools and equipment and gives them a glimpse into the field of orthopedic surgery. Some students have never held a drill before, but you can see in their eyes that awakening to orthopedics.”



The New Generation



Moving toward pursuing orthopedics are two USU fourth-year female medical students who applied to the orthopedic residency this year: Navy Ensign Betsy Tang and Army 2nd Lt. Mariah Arave.



Tang awoke to the idea of studying orthopedics when her mom was in a car accident during Tang’s first year of high school. “[My mom] shattered her tibia. The general trauma surgeon on call told us that he was unsure if she’d be able to walk again. Later that night, the orthopedic surgeon came in, and my mom pleaded with him to help her walk again. He smiled and said, ‘If you want to walk, I can definitely help you walk again.’ This past year, she hiked Mt. Rainier, beat my Peloton record, and still walks 3 miles every day.”



Tang continues, “USU prepared me to pursue this specialty through anatomy labs, the Orthopaedics Interest Group’s shadowing opportunities, mentorships, and being able to go to all the Navy military training facilities that have orthopedic residencies to see how their programs function.”



“I love that orthopedics gives you the opportunity to work hands-on with your patients on a day-to-day basis,” Arave adds. “The field gives you the opportunity to do a lot of patient teaching, as well as patient-centered care. There is also a ton of flexibility in orthopedics as a career, especially in the military where it is more feasible to work as a generalist.”



Arave also explains that another military-specific advantage of orthopedic surgeons is that they’re also “utilized in the forward setting. So, if you are looking for an operational career, this is absolutely a field where you will be able to pursue those goals.”



In preparation for this specialty, Arave says studying at USU gave her “the biggest advantage.”



“[Because of] how early we start working with patients,” she says, “by the time I was interviewing and having to perform patient exams independently, I was already very comfortable putting hands on patients and instructing them through the physical exam.”



Arave continues, explaining that “USU also does a great job of emphasizing the importance of musculoskeletal anatomy and pathology because of the prevalence of those injuries in the military. I strongly feel this contributed to me having a solid knowledge base to build on during interview season.”



The Orthopaedics Interest Group invites students to come and explore this challenging and exciting specialty. Group events are open to anyone considering orthopedics as a career and who wants to further his or her understanding of orthopedics. Meetings, including journal club, are usually held monthly.



“We want to help students make more informed decisions regarding a future career in orthopedic medicine,” concludes Freedman, “as well as assist them in becoming leaders in the field.”







Note: The new president of the Orthopaedics Interest Group is 2d Lt. Ryan Sanborn, and the new vice president is ENS Heather Macewen (both class of 2026).

